The FC Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman, lamented the “bad intention” of the leak of Leo Messi’s contract this Sunday, after the Argentine demonstrated once again his importance for the club, in the victory (2-1) over the Athletic Club.

“The feeling is very good, it’s a difficult game against a strong team. The team was very good, especially in the first half, we deserved a few more goals to be calmer. Despite the draw, the team’s reaction was important and for I won fairly, “said the former captain of Barsa and the Netherlands team.

Koeman wants to retain 10. Will he make it? Photo: Reuters

Although the culé coach was happy with the performance, he did not hide his annoyance at the news about Messi’s contract that seems to keep him more and more away from the club. If you saw Leo more motivated than in other games? “No more than other days, Messi is a winner who always wants to show his quality and its importance in this team. It can affect, we must respect such important people who have done so much for this club, it is a bad intention to do harm and for us it is important to be united and be focused on our work, “he said.

“You have to put aside the things that are published but it is very complicated. Messi is very important, he gives us a lot of creativity at the top and also his effectiveness that today has also shown. Without Messi you cannot aspire to many things,” he added, after that the Argentine opened the scoring with a great goal from a free kick.

In addition, Koeman celebrated Dembélé’s good game, which once again gave them “qualities that exist in few players”, the presence of De Jong in the Busquets site and Umtiti in the starting eleven. “The games he has played have been good and we need him well physically,” he said of the central defender.