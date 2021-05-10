Ronald Koeman He spoke in the preview of the game against Levante.

What kind of rival do you expect in Levante?

LaLiga is very even. It is costing us, for many things, to finish well. There are many games, there is pressure … We are going to try to do our best. Everyone has difficulties. You have to survive and analyze the matches. We are near the end and we have to give the last pull.

Do you still think now that if they win all three games they are champions or has LaLiga already escaped?

No, because with the two draws last day we are in the same situation. Now we have one less game to play and Atlético is ahead with two points. But you don’t have to think about the others. The first thing is to think of us.

What self-criticism do you make of the approach against Atlético?

The match had two different parts. We did not turn out well. We had a hard time putting pressure on them and they created danger. In the second half we were better and we had our chances. It was a match played against a very strong team and, looking at the two teams, Atlético had a more experienced squad than ours. I think you have to analyze and think. We play with two 18-year-old midfielders and two 20-year-old defenders. You have to know where we come from, the changes we have made. We have won a title, we are fighting for another … We have to improve but I don’t think I can be the best coach if someone scores or misses a penalty.

Do you see UEFA capable of kicking Barça out of the Champions League?

I do not know. I cannot comment on this issue because I have not been on the issue of the Super League. It is a matter for UEFA. I don’t know if UEFA is capable or not capable of throwing us out. To this day, I’m not interested either.

Do you understand that Madrid feel affected by the VAR and the criticisms of Zidane?

If anyone doesn’t have to talk about arbitration, it’s me. I have said what I thought back in the day and that opinion has not changed. If Madrid believe that they have been harmed, it is their problem. The only thing is that, as a coach, there comes a time when you don’t know what is a hand or what is not a hand. And I think even the referees have doubts. And players and coaches do not know when it is hand. And it happens in all countries, not just here.

After the national team stoppage, the team has been more irregular. Do you think that it has not rotated much and that they are physically fair?

Yes, but this is for all teams. And more for the teams that have played the Cup, the Super Cup, that have come far in Europe … There are many games and that takes its toll. And playing on your field without an audience costs more, because you don’t have the help of your fans. That is why we have left stitches at home. And we may have won more away from home for that as well. But yes, the teams are fair.

What will happen to Ilaix, will he go down to play the playoff with the subsidiary?

As always, the first team is the most important. Nobody from the club has told me anything about this issue. But until we can be champions, the first team is the most important thing. If the day comes when we can help Barça B, we will help them.

Claim some of the credit for what you have achieved. Do you feel that you have not been valued enough from outside and, above all, from within the club?

For me, the important people are the people I work with every day. And the people I’ve been with from day one, they value it. I cannot win the battle against the press or the people. I think people have appreciated what we are doing, and it is only fair that they do it.

How do you see Araujo?

He was injured for a time and it was difficult for him to be at his physical level. He played a great second half against Atlético. His problem has been that the recovery took a little longer. He’s having a great season. Araújo, Mingueza, Pedri and Ilaix should be highlighted, because at the beginning of the season no one could imagine that these players had so many minutes. Young people have seized the opportunity and that is future. Today’s Barça is a team for the future. More than the other teams. We are playing with more young people than the rivals. And that implies something. Because maturity and experience are lacking. And this year is very important for them because they have acquired an apprenticeship that will come in handy for years to come.

Are you planning to watch the Madrid and Atlético games or disconnect? Did you see Madrid-Sevilla?

Yes. I watched the first 20 minutes and then I watched Milan-Juventus because I get nervous watching the rivals’ games. I prefer to be calm.

Cruyff said he preferred to play earlier to pressure opponents. Likes?

Deoende of the result. If you win, you put pressure on others. We can be leaders tomorrow, but it is a difficult game. Does not matter. That all depends on the result.

Why are Pjanic and Riqui counting so little?

If the team is good, I don’t usually make a lot of changes. It also depends on training sessions, the rivals’ systems … Those who don’t play much have to be prepared for when they have to play.

Do you think it would be unfair for them to decide to continue by virtue of whether or not LaLiga wins?

I would like to answer after the last game. The president from day one has shown me his trust and if anyone can decide, it is the president. The future for me is not to be worried. I have signed for two years and I see myself as a coach next year. If not, the president will tell me. We’re meeting to talk after the season is over. Now, let’s wait these two weeks.

During the season he has complained about the decisions of the VAR. Do you think technology has a lot to improve in football?

I have already answered once and will not say it again.

Their future is always talked about and their work is questioned. It is unfair?

I don’t think it’s just about me. Also about other coaches. It might be a custom here in Spain. I, as a foreigner, cannot change this. They are things that are in the press. I respect people’s opinion and I don’t want to change it. What I want is to know what those close to me think of me and, in two weeks, analyze our work. I think that’s the best.

There are three games left. What is your message to the fans?

We continue to believe in winning the championship. We’ll see what the result is tomorrow night. It is not in our hands. We have to win our matches and not make it easier for our rivals.

