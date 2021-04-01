The Tot Costa de Catalunya Ràdio program revealed this Wednesday that Ronald Koeman and Joan Laporta had a lunch at the historic Botafumeiro restaurant, in the Gràcia neighborhood of Barcelona. The meeting comes to complete the first meeting that they had had in the offices of the Barcelona club last week. They begin, then, to lay the foundations of Barça 2021-22, whose master lines are marked if Messi finally manages to stay.

Koeman has asked Laporta to have some weight in decision-making together with Mateo Alemany, Barça’s new football director. The Dutchman, who already gave the green light to the signing of Èric García, also intends the signings of Wijnaldum and Depay. The incorporation of the first does not mean that it does not consider Ilaix. In fact, the one who has given him the opportunity is him. The options of Alaba and Haaland are beyond the powers of the Dutchman and will be a decision of the club’s generation. If Haaland does not arrive, Lukaku is the Dutch coach’s favorite nine. The option of Lautaro is also open and also that of Agüero, the most economically feasible and in which Barça has advanced even if Koeman does not finish convincing him. Also on the table are the possible returns of two lanes, Emerson and Miranda. Koeman is also due to the contract extensions of Dembélé, Ansu, Pedri and Ilaix, priorities for Barça.

The list of casualties, in principle, is sung. Neto, Umtiti, Júnior, Pjanic, Matheus, Coutinho, Braithwaite and then there are the tricky cases of Riqui, with whom a loan could be sought; and also from Griezmann, which could be on the market if you decide to bet on investing in a nine. The Frenchman, however, is playing better every day and does not want to leave Can Barça.