Not his own Koeman could offer an explanation for what happened in the second half of the duel between Levante and Barça so that a game that his team had in their bag after the 0-2 in a good first half ended in a tie at three after about seconds 45 minutes to oblivion that practically bury Barça’s options in the League. «The games last 90 minutes and we lost a lot in the second one. They have created danger with centers that we have not defended well. It is very disappointing. It is impossible to understand what has happened. It is difficult to explain what happened, “acknowledged the Dutch after the game.

“We were good in the first half, with good ball rhythm and intensity, and dominating on the scoreboard. But in the second half we lost a lot of dangerous balls, we lowered the intensity. We made a lot of mistakes on defense. We were not attentive. After 2-2 we reacted and scored, but it was easy for them to score. Three goals in 45 minutes It is not at the level of Barcelona ”, he influenced the causes of an adverse result that supposes another two lost points and leaves Barça only pending a miracle.

“Coaches are always questioned, but I understand that after this second half there are questions,” admitted Koeman, sincerely, in relation to a debate about his future, which this new setback and a final goodbye to the League can seriously affect.

«Bad feelings because although we had it difficult we wanted to put pressure by winning. A point that knows us little because the League is practically sentenced against us, “he also assumed Busquets, desolate after a second half to be forgotten at Barça.

Too many errors in concentration. They make us goals too easy. There was a section in which we were with that spark that now we do not have, in which we add many points, but now we are leaving too many “, analyzed the Catalan midfielder on the causes of the downturn of your team in the final stretch of the championship.