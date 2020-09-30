Despite Samuel Umtiti being discharged from the doctor, it is clear that Barça does not want the Frenchman on their squad. It is a club matter and it was verified this Wednesday at the press conference, when Koeman was asked about his preferences, whether the central position or the nine position, to reinforce the team. He said he had to think about it, but they were “weak” on defense. It was then that He cited the centrals he has: Piqué, Lenglet and Araujo. Well, also with Santiago Ramos Mingo, an 18-year-old boy whom he saw in Juvenil and who caught his attention.

Koeman did not cite Jean-Clair Todibo, who is on the runway for the Premier, or Samuel Umtiti at any time. Barça have told the French to look for a team and he has found the complicity of the coach, who, doing club politics, does not count on him to the point that he does not even mention him. A surprising case, since we are talking, even if he has physical problems, of a world champion. De Umtiti not only didn’t like his injury history. Neither is her behavior. And less, than last season, and after being the first player who was injured after confinement, played a couple of games and was erased again. “I don’t play anymore this year”They tell from the dressing room that he came to say such a pancho day, with the very right team of troops. It was the straw that broke the camel’s back at Barça, who want to get rid of a player who entered the club like thunder and became an idol quickly, but who has been adrift for a few years.