How does the team face this decisive double confrontation against Sevilla?

They are two different parties. We will try to win both. The Cup result starts with 2-0 and tomorrow we will look to continue the streak in LaLiga and put pressure on the first.

Araújo is to be a starter?

Everyone who makes the list has options. We will decide tomorrow morning. We’ll see.

What does the return of Araújo represent?

Ronald has had a good season so far. He is young and learns every game. He has shown his physique and it is important to have strong and fast people. It contributes a lot defensively. He must improve with the ball.

Is it the most important week since you’ve been a coach?

I do not agree. All teams play big games this weekend. pressure is for everyone. We are under pressure in every game.

Are you pending the final stretch of the campaign?

First I will not vote because I do not think I have to vote. Now they will go out every day and each one will explain their project. I have to wait to see what the partners decide. I enter from the electoral result.

If Barça does not win anything, what are you at stake?

The Barcelona coach is under a lot of pressure. If we don’t win, I know how this works. I’ve been around for many years and I’ll assume it’s my fault. I never lose in losing, always in winning, but I don’t know what can happen. There will be time to talk about the future, but I am optimistic.

Have you noticed the change you expected from veterans?

They have wanted to take command from the beginning, but they need help. Leo has 17 goals and the others together have the same number. We need help there. Responsibility is for everyone, not just for the elderly.

Have you had time to see what happened in the first half against Elche?

Yes, we analyze it and talk about it. During a match there are ups and downs.

To what extent does it affect playing two games in a row against the same opponent?

The problem is that they have been able to rest this week and we have not.