Ronald Koeman spoke after the game, deeply disappointed by the 3-3 against Levante.

-What has happened mentally in the second half to Barça?

– “Sometimes it is very difficult to explain. In the first half we were good, with intensity and good rhythm of the ball. We created opportunities to score and, from the beginning of the second half, we started to lose the ball, we lowered the intensity, and They surprised us in several plays. And then it is difficult to change the chip, because you encourage them and let them enter the game. And Levante has done well there. For me there is no other explanation. “

-Have they said goodbye to LaLiga?

– “It’s more complicated, but it always depends. We had to win the last three games and wait. Now it’s very complicated.”

-He has been very frustrated. Is it the day that Koeman is most touched and feels the most responsible?

– “As a coach, you are always the most responsible and I ask myself what we have done at halftime because we have talked about improving things defensively and maintaining intensity. And we have not done it. As a coach, technical staff, we are touched. We had the game 0-2. I didn’t expect a draw. “

– Do you understand that after this stumble continuity is questioned?

– “Coaches are always questioned. And I fully understand that there are questions.”

-Do you feel strong enough to finish this season and start a good project?

– “It is a complicated question because we are disappointed by the final result and we ask ourselves what happened. That is today. We must first assume today’s draw, which is already a lot.”