The League has been complicated for Barça, which not only depends on a stumble from Atlético, but also from Real Madrid to conquer the League. Despite this, with only three days left and less than two weeks to go to the end of the season, Ronald Koeman remains confident in his team and convinced of his future on the Barça bench no matter what happens with the resolution of the championship. “From the first day the president has shown me his confidence, for me it is not something to be worried about, I signed two years as a coach and I see myself as a coach next year,” said the Dutchman about his future.

«The League is very even. It is difficult for us to finish well for many things. The physique of the players, many games, the pressure to win … We tried to do our best in the last games and nothing else. It is something ours but also of the rest, “analyzed the Barça coach about the reasons for the latest results, in a final of heart attack in which all the candidates share doubts and fatigue.

“With the two draws we are still in the same situation. Atlético have two more points but we don’t have to think about the others either. Win your games first, ”he assured about his private accounts in relation to the League’s resolution.

Koeman did not want to enter to assess issues such as the threats of the UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, to the clubs still involved in the Superliga project, such as Barça and Madrid. Nor did he get too wet in relation to the controversial refereeing of the duel between the whites and Sevilla, although he acknowledged that there are doubts among players and technicians about the criteria to be followed in terms of hands in the areas.