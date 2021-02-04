Ronald Koeman had to take the reins of FC Barcelona in one of its worst moments and tries to handle what is certainly a hot iron. Although his team wins with epics like this Wednesday against Granada to get into the Copa del Rey semifinals, the future of Lionel Messi is a recurring theme in every press conference. And this time, tired of the rumors about his franchise player, the DT showed that he has few fleas and did not remain silent.

A little earlier, Angel Di María had declared that “there are many chances” that Messi will go to PSG after June, when his contract with Barsa expires. And Koeman did not hesitate to answer Fideo after 5-3 at Granada.

“It’s not fair, I don’t think it’s respectful towards Barcelona to talk like this about a player who is ours, so many people from PSG. They talk a lot about Leo, who plays for Barcelona. Besides, we have a tie against them” , fired Koeman, who referred to the imminent crossing of the knockout stages of the Champions League between his team and Paris Saint-Germain.

“I think is disrespecfull. Someone can be wrong in saying such a thing. Above all for not heating up the Champions match any more “, Koeman reaffirmed a few days after the first boy against Pochettino’s team: it will be on Tuesday 16 at the Camp Nou.