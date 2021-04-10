Ronald Koeman was still extremely angry when asked on the field after the defeat for his opinion on the classic, and the Dutch coach even left the Movistar journalist and abandoned the interview. When Koeman asked the editor if he had thought a Mendy penalty for Braitwhaite and the journalist doubted and refused to give him his opinion on the alleged maximum penalty – “The referee decides,” he told him – the Barça coach exploded and replied: ” If you don’t want to get wet … don’t get wet ». And there he gave the scared, retiring from the cameras with a very bad face on his way to the Barça dressing room after a show of rudeness.

«I only ask the arbitration to get decisions right, because the penalty is very clear … and there is no VAR. I don’t know why there is VAR in Spain, “complained Koeman, who nevertheless acknowledged that Barça had been bad in the first half,” in which they did not defend themselves well, although they improved in the second. «It is incredible that it is not a penalty, because it is a very clear fault, and I do not understand that there is a referee, a line, a fourth official and a VAR and no penalty is called. It is better to stop the VAR in Spain, because that is a play in which the VAR has to enter », claimed the culé coach afterwards before the cameras of TV3. In any case, Koeman did not give up in the battle against Real Madrid and Atlético and assured that Barcelona will fight for the League “until the last game.”