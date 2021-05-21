Joan Laporta was never convinced by Ronald Koeman. He concealed it, however, during the electoral campaign. “Koeman has room to continue, but that margin will be determined by the results and the game. It is the law of football ”, said, in December, the president of Barcelona. But Koeman’s team woke up in 2021. Barça began to stalk LaLiga leader Atlético de Madrid, and in April they won the Cup. “In August we would have signed the season we have done. We have won the Cup and we have fought for LaLiga. The image of the team has been good since the beginning of the year and that has given hope of winning the title. In general, with all the problems and conditions we have had, the season has not been bad; It has been good ”, the coach defended himself before the duel against Eibar (6:00 pm, Movistar LaLiga), the last of the campaign for the Catalans.

More information

Koeman has begun to feel isolated since Barcelona fell to Granada at the Camp Nou, a tremendous setback in the fight for the title. Then, in the duel against the Andalusian team, Barça missed the opportunity to climb to the top of the table. And although he reacted against Valencia, he drew against Atlético and Levante and sank against Celta in Barcelona. “At the end of the season, we have not been at our best level in a couple of games,” acknowledged the Dutch coach. Perfect alibi for the board to start loosening up with the coach. “I have not noticed the support of the club. I understand that there are doubts about what happened at the end of the course. If you think another coach should come, let me know ”, Koeman asked yesterday.

The coach had a direct and vindictive speech. “You have to analyze everything. It’s not that I consider myself the best coach, but I see myself very capable of continuing to be Barça’s coach, ”the Dutchman stressed. And he took heart from the good decisions – “I am responsible for the changes we have made, for the young people who have had opportunities, for the moments in which we have not been well,” he said, as he also took charge of the decline of the team – “it hurts me to have failed in the decisive section, but we have had many things against us,” he acknowledged. Koeman does not cheat. The same thing that I detailed in the press room of Sant Joan Despí had been discussed with the employees of the club. “We were not surprised by what he said. Yes, maybe, when did he say it? It was as if he was saying goodbye ”, they explain from the Ciudad Deportiva.

The name of Xavi Hernández reappeared on the scene. And the Catalan station RAC1 assured that Hansi Flick, who will leave the Bayern bench, was Laporta’s favorite. Situation that altered Koeman, as well as the dance of names on the possible exits and signings for the next market. “We are talking about an emblem of the club, it is neither Setién nor Valverde,” say the same sources. Koeman insisted: “You have to respect the coach and the players more. The footballers are touched, they do not deserve this treatment. There are many things that we have to do differently ”. Without the backing of the board, the Dutchman also felt attacked by the press: “In this country the coaches are highly criticized. Sometimes we are disrespectful ”.

Koeman’s possible departure was already being discussed in the locker room. “They all stay in Barcelona until Monday in case they have to say goodbye to Ronald”, they say from the environment of one of the group’s leaders. When former president Josep Maria Bartomeu signed Koeman after the Lisbon debacle against Bayern, it was clear to him that he needed a coach to lead the locker room renovation and with enough credit to direct the transition. Koeman took charge of the departures of Luis Suárez, Arturo Vidal and Rakitic. He managed the situation of Messi, who had sought to leave the club with a burofax. And it was handled well during the misrule of the club, after the resignation of the board of Bartomeu. “Many times I have had to act as a spokesperson,” recalled the technician. He feels isolated and looks at Laporta: “We have to change things, but I want to continue. The president will have the last word ”, Koeman finished, hurt because they move his chair and they do not ratify him.

You can follow SPORTS in Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.