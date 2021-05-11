Barça definitely threw LaLiga in the Ciutat de Valencia. A good time to draw some conclusions that, hot, are much more sincere than cold, when compassion is imposed. Koeman signed his worst night as a coach. He was not able to convince his players at halftime that the game was not closed and, worse still, put Sergi Roberto on the field for the injured Araújo. Sergi Roberto hasn’t been around for a long time to play as a winger for Barça. So from central it was, directly, a calamity. At the time that he was melting, Barça sank, whose second part was nonsense.

His captains, this time, did not help the Dutch either. Messi lost an unforgivable ball on the 2-2 play and Piqué arrived, again, late at Sergio León’s shot on the 3-3 play. Time is catching up with them, especially the central defender, who, sheltered in a line of three, lives off his indisputable class, but who no longer wins duels as before. The ball and the rivals start to go too fast for him. ANDyou are moments of life in which you think you arrive, but you no longer arrive.

If it weren’t because nothing was expected from Barça this season, what happened this Tuesday would have been remembered as one of the great collapses of Brça in the history of LaLiga. Winning 0-2 in the field of a team that did not play anything, giving away three more goals that sent Pedri and De Jong to limbo, They gave away the title as a great team can never do. And we have talked about Koeman, Sergi Roberto, Messi or Piqué, but not about Ter Stegen. The Atlético thing was an oasis. That that they had scored nine of the last 14 shots on goal may have an explanation. To his usual lack of decision in the crossed balls in the area, it has been added that he does not intuit where the shots come from.

The fact is that Barça is spoiling its end of the season at breakneck speed. He was on his feet between January and April, but May is proving awful. To the point that it can take its toll on Koeman, whose field work is indisputable and will remain for years at the club in the form of players he has set up, but who has not been fine in the last decisions. Good food for those who conspire for Laporta to passport it. In the end, however, football belongs to the players. The same ones who hid their heads in the Ciutat de Levante and ended up throwing a League that, apparently, did not want so much to win.