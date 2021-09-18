Monday could be a key day for Ronald Koeman’s future. Barcelona faces in one of the worst moments of its recent history a Granada that has not started LaLiga on the right foot, far from it.
The Nasrid team does not know the victory in the first four days, and Barça needs, like eating, to get a victory that excites the fans. The casualties of Pedri and Jordi Alba are practically confirmed, and we know that the team loses a lot when those two players are not fine / available.
An arduous task for Koeman’s team to scratch three points in a stadium as complicated as the new Cármenes is. This match really comes in the form of an ultimatum for a Ronald Koeman who has been balancing on the same tightrope for several weeks.
It seems obvious that a defeat would cause enough commotion for the board to have no choice but to proceed to dismiss the coach. In recent weeks it has been highly criticized not only for the bad results that the team has obtained, but also for the poverty of the game, the absence of that style that led Barça to be the greatest, and the little courage it has shown when a difficult opponent has presented itself.
The situation in the event of a tie is not so clear. It is true that the vast majority of the fans are looking forward to his dismissal, but it is clear that there is a part of the board of directors that does not see so clearly that there is a free substitute good enough for it to be worth paying the Dutch coach the compensation by dismissal.
What is clear is that Koeman faces a definitive test this Monday. We will see if he is able to circumvent it or finally his path and that of Barça dissociate themselves forever.
