FC Barcelona has made official this Saturday the incorporation of Albert Roca in Koeman’s new project as head of fitness. Roca is not unknown to the fans, since he was the physical trainer of the time of Frank Rikjaard at the head of Barcelona. From 2003 to 2008Roca was working, together with the ‘teacher’ Paco Seirul.lo, in the physical supervision of the first team squad. After Rijkaard’s goodbye, he accompanied him on his adventure, which only lasted one year, in Galatasaray, and later in the Saudi Arabia team, where he spent two years.

Later, Roca decided to fly alone and try the adventure as first coach, where he had already made his ‘first steps’ in teams such as Europa, Manlleu and Sabadell. In the summer of 2014 takes the reins of the El Salvador team and later signed by the Indian team of Bengaluru. Today, he had just signed a new contract with another Indian team, Hyderabad FC, from which he officially parted ways today.

So, Albert Roca will return to FC Barcelona as the head of physical preparation, a section that in recent years has been highly criticized for the lack of exhaustive work, and that later translates into an obvious lack of physical resources in the field. At first, Edu Pons, physical trainer of the first team, will remain as Roca’s assistant.

Roca joins the Ronald Koeman staff, which for now has two other new faces: the second coach, Alfred Schreuder, and the third, Henrik Larsson.