The Barcelona season is hanging by a thread. And with it, the future of Ronald Koeman. However, the Dutch coach tried to defuse the tensions while the din of the 4-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain at the Camp Nou still lingers: he stressed that his team was still alive in the three competitions he was contesting and he was confident in being able to traced the tie against the French.

“The world does not end after a defeat. We have to analyze our failures, improve things, talk and then train. The other day we were low in our game with the ball, we lost more balls than lately and we gave more options to the contrary. I hope that tomorrow we will come out strong to win the game, ”said the DT in the press conference prior to the match against Cádiz for the 24th date of the Spanish League.

The facts seem determined to contradict Koeman’s optimism: Lionel Messi’s team is on the ropes in its series of the Champions League round of 16 against PSG, it has a very complicated Copa del Rey semifinal after falling 2 0 in the first leg against Sevilla and is nine points behind the leader Atlético de Madrid in the League.

However, the coach stressed that the Blaugrana cast had chances “still in the three competitions.” “In the Champions League it is very complicated. In Copa (del Rey), with more effectiveness and luck, we can come back, I still believe in being able to pass that tie. In La Liga we have a good track record, we have to wait for the former to lose points. I’m not so negative, you have to keep working. We are Barça, we have good players and we always have to react and put things in their place ”, he warned.

Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona will not have easy going back in the Champions League series against Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG. (Photo: Lluis Gené / AFP)

As for Tuesday’s setback at the Camp Nou, Koeman assessed that the task of his managers had not been as bad as the result showed. “They were very effective. I don’t think we can’t compete, we’ve been close, we’ve had our chances. I don’t see a team much bigger than the other, ”he said. And he appealed to a close memory to feed hope: Against Juve we won away and lost at home. Against PSG we lost at home and we can win in Paris ”.

The Dutch coach recognized that the best thing for his players was to return quickly to the activity to be able to recover as soon as possible what happened against the French. “After a loss, it’s always good to have a game early to show that we can be better, get a better result. Each game is very important, especially to react after what happened to us the other day. The way is to try to be strong ”, he pointed out.

The coach also admitted that his players were visibly shaken by defeat. “It is normal that emotionally they are low after what happened to us. On Friday I noticed the environment lower than normal, but that is good because if it did not affect us, we could not be here. Today I have seen the group as before and with a lot of desire to play tomorrow ”, he explained.

As for criticism of his work and comments about his bleak future, Koeman preferred evasion. “I don’t mind harsh comments, it’s your job; mine is to prepare the team for each game. About the future, I have my ideas, but I have to wait to see who will be the president. We will sit down and talk ”, he declared.

He also considered positive the discussion between Gerard Piqué and Antoine Griezmann in the middle of a duel against PSG. “During a match there is a lot of emotion and things happen that cannot be accepted. It’s good to have people on the team who react if things don’t go well. You cannot ask please, there are moments of high tension. After the game, you have to communicate and get along. I don’t like being quiet, ”he said.