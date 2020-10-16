Ronald Koeman does not plan to pull many rotations this Saturday against Getafe. At the press conference he already made it abundantly clear that Messi was not going to rest and it does not seem that he plans to leave Griezmann or Sergio Busquets on the bench.

In fact, its call is a declaration of intent: has not left any heavyweight in Barcelona. In total, he has summoned 23 footballers, including Junior Firpo, who has only trained one day with the group, after nearly three weeks recovering from hamstring discomfort. The player was discharged after training.

In any case, for the game against Getafe, everything indicates that the left wing will be occupied by Sergiño Dest, especially after the good performance he showed in the minutes he played against Sevilla, despite the fact that his natural demarcation is on the right wing.

Goalkeeper Ter Stegen, defenders Alba, Umtiti and midfielder Marheus are still out; To complete the list of 23 players, the Dutch coach included three players from the subsidiary: goalkeepers Peña and Tenas, and central Mingueza.

The complete list of players for Saturday’s game against Getafe (9:00 p.m.) at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum is: Neto, Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Junior, Lenglet, Sergio Busquets, Pjanic, De Jong, Dest, Aleñá, Pedri, Griezmann, Messi, Trincao, Dembélé, Braithwaite, Coutinho, Fati, Araujo, Riqui Puig, Mingureza, Tenas and Peña.