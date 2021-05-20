After two days of rest after the collapse against Celta, Koeman will lead the training this Thursday in a position of extreme weakness. Laporta has already discredited his work in public, with an announcement of change of cycle and a reproach to the elimination in the Champions League and the way to lose LaLiga (“incomprehensible”). For the Dutch coach it will not be easy to drive this week. His bosses no longer support him and Koeman must have come to mind that phrase he insisted on a month ago: “Laporta has shown me his trust and as long as it is like that …”. The president’s faith was short-lived.

Laporta has not publicly announced that Koeman will not continue because he does not have a replacement yet. Xavi has returned to Barcelona on vacation but wanting to take the step of leading the team of his entire life. But Laporta and his circle of trust have doubts. Perhaps that is why the name Hansi Flick has come onto the scene. As reported by RAC-1, he is the number one candidate to be Barça coach next season. According said station, the president of the Barça club, Joan Laporta, has telephoned the German coach, current Bundesliga champion with Bayern and winner of the Sextete last year, so that he does not accept the offer of the German team and assess the Barça proposal. The Flick announcement could put into discussion the continuity of Barça’s heavyweights (Piqué, Busquets, Alba, Sergi Roberto) and would have to be valued by Messi, who has had a good relationship with Koeman and who, perhaps, could be waiting for Xavi if the Dutchman left.

Meanwhile, Koeman will have to deal with the squad until the game against Eibar. Landed in Barcelona at the end of last August, the Dutchman returned a healthy environment to the dressing room, better work habits and an atmosphere of camaraderie that led him to win the Cup. At the end of the season, however, he gave himself up to the captains. The aging team lowered its game train and the upsets arrived.