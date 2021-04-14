Ronald Koeman will have to deal with the intrinsic drawbacks of having three Muslim players on the roster for the next thirty days. -Ousmane Dembélé, Miralem Pjanic and Ilaix Moriba- who have started Ramadan this Tuesday and will extend it until May 12.

Ramadan is one of the most important dates for the Islamic religion and its practitioners, since it is supposed to be a time of recollection and closer to God., where the practice of self-discipline and self-sacrifice leads to the purification of the soul. Among these practices, the most recognizable is voluntary fasting from sunrise to sunset, where any intake of food and beverages is prohibited. Obviously this type of routine is impossible for an elite player or athlete to practice, since it would significantly affect their performance, so Islam allows a series of exceptions.

In the Islamic religion, the sick and children, as well as pregnant women, are exempt from fasting in Ramadan. As a curiosity, even travelers who travel more than 84 kilometers on foot every day are also exempt from this practice.

As for professional soccer players, a certain laxity is allowed when it comes to daily fasting, although they do have to maintain prayer routines and be much more careful in their intake of food and liquids, trying to consume what is essential so that it does not affect their daily performance.

The FC Barcelona medical services, in collaboration with the nutritionist Toña Lizárraga and the chef Adriá Ponce, have developed a series of minimum daily routines for the three Muslim players on the squad, in order that they can comply with the precepts of their religion but without limiting their physical condition.

The three Muslim players of the Blaugrana squad have accepted without problems the club’s recommendations regarding the need to eat food and especially liquids both before and after training, although being more careful in the quantities as well as in the origin of the food, where it is tried that they are ‘halal’, that is to say, that the meat comes from slaughtered animals as indicated by Islamic laws.