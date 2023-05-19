The Koelliker Group launches Redrive, the physical and digital market place for the 360° integrated management of second-hand vehicles which gives dealers and private customers the possibility to easily sell and buy second-hand vehicles. Koelliker Redrive was born from an innovative and at the same time simple idea and will be a real Group brand.

Integrated platform17

Thanks to its platform, integrated with the CRM and with digital tools that employ market «analytics» and an algorithm for evaluating used vehicles, Koelliker Redrive allows the dealer network substantial competitive advantages in terms of profitability, yard turnover speed , increase in exchanges and ability to attract new customers. On the other hand, private customers will be able to use the platform to sell or buy a used car.

Each car will be certified with Koelliker Redrive

Another great new feature of Koelliker Redrive is the “digital passport” which will contain the main information relating to the car, and will certify it through the use of Portable Blockchain technology. The Digital Passport represents a real revolution for the second-hand world which reduces the risk for those who buy and increases the value for those who sell.

For dealers and private individuals

Redrive allows dealers to place their used cars on the marketplace, and private customers to sell their cars directly on the site; by the end of 2023, the possibility for the private customer to buy a used car directly from the site will also be integrated. The new Koelliker brand was created in partnership with BCA – British Car Auctionsa European company of excellence for the development of business oriented towards the sale of used goods, as well as being the first company in Europe to manage the remarketing of used goods at 360°.