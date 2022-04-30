Important step for the Group Koelliker which announced the completion of the corporate restructuring process, started in 2019 thanks to the 11 million euro loan obtained from Illimity Bank. Guaranteed by SACE and extended to the next 6 years, this loan will thus make it possible to strengthen its financial base which in recent weeks had also been able to count on an important agreement with FCA Bank. The leading company in Italy in intelligent mobility and historic Italian importer and distributor of automotive brands thus completes the restructuring that saw the entry into the company of Konki SpA, the corporate vehicle that groups a selected number of investors organized into a club deal promoted by Finanziaria Canova.

In less than three years, the Group has complied with all the objectives and commitments undertaken as part of the Restructuring Plan pursuant to Article 67 of the LF and, with this operation, it definitively closes the complex restructuring operation initiated by the new shareholders. “It is a key moment for our market and this introduction of new financial resources will allow us to further accelerate our recovery plan. which already this year sees us close the 2021 budget positively – commented Marco SaltalamacchiaExecutive Chairman of the Koelliker Group. We want to actively participate in this change in the paradigm of mobility, leveraging consolidated know-how and skills that will allow us to realize the ambitious projects we are developing.. “

Full satisfaction with the operation also on the part of Roberto Giacobone, Chief Executive Officer of Finanziaria Canova and Chairman of Konki: “We are particularly pleased that we have kept our promises to our investors especially in an economic and industrial context as complex and unfavorable as the one we have been experiencing for over two years. Being able, thanks to the commitment of all the people of the Group, to successfully conclude this phase and within the foreseen time frame offers a decisive boost to the Koelliker Group to be the protagonist of the great renewal in the sector “. Following the process Pirola Corporate Finance as exclusive financial advisor and, for the legal part, by Studio Legance.