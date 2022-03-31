FCA Bank and the Koelliker Group announce that they have signed a new partnership in the financial services sector. The Bank, with almost 100 years of experience in the car financing and mobility sector, and the Koelliker Group, historic importer and distributor of car brands in Italy, with this agreement enter into strategic partnership for the supply of financial solutions to the dealer network and end customers.

The agreement includes seven brands marketed by Koelliker and includes several models with fully electric engines, which will be supported by the complete range of innovative and flexible services offered by FCA Bank. They range from consolidated SSangYong to emerging brands specialized in zero-emission cars Aiways, Seres And Weltmeisterfrom branded luxury supercars Karma to green commercial vehicles of Maxus And Wuzheng. Koelliker’s decision is part of a broader strategy of the Group which, a leader in intelligent mobility, has the mission of offering individuals and professionals consultancy, extensive and innovative services and products, in line with the different mobility needs. The integration of a financial services offer together with a company engaged in financing the automotive sector such as FCA Bank will help to accompany customers and dealers towards an accessible mobility choice.

The partnership combines the expertise, the commitment to sustainable models and the leadership of the two brands in their respective sectors, combining the solidity, innovation and long-standing experience of FCA Bank, with that of Koelliker, the result of heritage of the company and the ability to bring new mobility through the selection of cutting-edge brands. In particular, the collaboration is for FCA Bank a new confirmation of the strategy aimed at encouraging the spread of sustainable mobility, which has long been one of the Bank’s main development drivers. “We are delighted with this exclusive agreement, which lays the foundations of a new strategic partnership with the Koelliker Group and further enhances our experience, developed alongside some of the most important international automotive brands” has explained Giacomo CarelliCEO and General Manager of FCA Bank. “With this collaboration, FCA Bank further expands the number of important partners, expanding to a strong and innovation-oriented reality such as the Koelliker Group: a new, important step on the road that will lead us to establish ourselves as the reference bank for mobility, in Italy and beyond “.

“We believe that today the Italian motorist is looking for valuable partners able to accompany him along the entire path of choosing his mobility, – he commented insteadMarco SaltalamacchiaPresident of Koelliker Group – through complete consultancy and a product and service proposal specific to your needs. In this direction, the collaboration with companies such as FCA Bank with which we share the drivers of innovation and sustainability, will allow us to expand and customize our offer in the field of financial services to meet the demands of our end customers, in line with the mission of being the access point to extended mobility that offers the right answer to different needs “.