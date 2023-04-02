The Japanese publisher Koei Tecmo seems interested in bringing others games on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extrawhich are the leading subscription-based services that offer access to a catalog of games, according to a recent report survey released by the company.

Also referring to the recent release of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty directly within the Xbox Game Pass catalog, the survey asks users if they may be interested in including other Koei Tecmo games within similar services, mentioning among others Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra.

The poll asks more precisely what other games users would like to see it arrive within these catalogs, and although it is a bit small to take for sure the publisher’s commitment on this front, it certainly represents a clear demonstration of Koei Tecmo’s interest in this distribution system of their titles.

All this could also make one think of the fact that the launch of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on Xbox Game Pass has reached considerable numbers, so as to continue to consider these maneuvers for the near future, even if it is not certain that we are talking about launch of new games directly in the catalog or recovery of previously released games.

You can find the survey at this address and you can also answer the questions asked by Koei Tecmo, waiting to see what the developments of the matter may be. Meanwhile, we refer you to our review of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to get to know him better.