during thefiscal year 2022which ended on March 31, 2023, Koei Tecmo managed to sell 9.64 (+18.6%) million games worldwide, with an overall growth of 7.8%. THE revenues products totaled $588.5 million.

However, profits were down, as they totaled $231 million, or 12.5% ​​less year-over-year.

Koei Tecmo’s various departments have done in their own way good to great, with only a slight decline in online/mobile. Incidentally, the console sector produced $282 million in revenues (+15.7%), the mobile / online sector generated $265 million in revenues (-0.5%) and the events and merchandise sector $8.25 million (+22.2%).

The main games launched by Koei Tecmo during the given period are Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key and Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (first part of the year), and Wild Hearts and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (second part of the year).

In terms of territories, 49% of Koei Tecmo’s game sales were made in Japan (288 million dollars) while the remaining 51% on the international market (300 million dollars).

The estimates for thefiscal year 2023 speak of revenues for 713 million dollars (+21%).