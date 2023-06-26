The Japanese publisher Koei Tecmo has launched a round of sales on Steam, with which he has discounted all the titles in his catalog, including the most recent ones: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse and Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. You can buy all three with a 25% discount off the base price, so you can celebrate the start of summer.

Obviously the games on offer are many more. For example, you can buy Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition at 40% off, Attack on Titan 2 at 45% off and BERSERK and the Band of the Hawk at 60% off.

Also on offer are all chapters of the Atelier series, as well as other classic titles such as Dead or Alive 5 and 6, the Dynasty Warriors and the Toukiden.

If you are a fan of Japanese video games it is definitely worth taking a ride on Koei Tecmo sale page on Steambecause you will surely find something to your liking.

The page also reminds us of the arrival in 2023 of Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg and Fate/Samurai Remnant.