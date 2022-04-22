Koei Tecmo announced the intention of raise wages of employees, following the path already traveled by Capcom and Bandai Namco. The goal is to increase employee satisfaction in the workplace. So wages will be raised by an average of 23%.

The employees will bring home about 73,000 yen more each (about € 550) per month. After all, in the face of excellent results, it is right to gratify those who have contributed to achieving them. We know that we are in Italy and this discourse is alien, but it is worth underlining that in the world there are also more civil situations.

In addition to the increases for old employees, Koei Tecmo will also increase the salary of new hires by 56,000 yen (about € 420), bringing it to 290,000 yen (about € 2,200).

Finally, a new bonus to reward employees for the goals achieved in advance, a bonus that is added to the others already present.

The announcement comes in the face of excellent financial results in the company’s last fiscal year, and reflects the determination and confidence that profits will also be record in the current fiscal year.

Koei Tecmo: “We are implementing these measures to reward our employees for their efforts and to create a better working environment for their future growth. Starting from the principle that human resources are the most important assets of the group, we have worked to find measures that improve the job satisfaction of our employees.“It almost laughs to bring this stuff back.