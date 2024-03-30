Koei Tecmo has announced that it will open a new development studio who will work on a AAA title unrelated to the company's other franchises.

He will be at the head of the new team, which for the moment still has no name Hayashi Yosuke, the company's executive vice president, who previously worked on the Ninja Gaiden, Nioh, and Dead or Alive series. From April 1st he will be the head of this new studio, while maintaining the aforementioned position.

As regards the AAA game in development by this new team, at the moment the Japanese company has not revealed much, specifying only that it is a a new IP developed in house and completely separate from the work of other studios, such as Team Ninja.