Koei Tecmo has announced that it will open a new development studio who will work on a AAA title unrelated to the company's other franchises.
He will be at the head of the new team, which for the moment still has no name Hayashi Yosuke, the company's executive vice president, who previously worked on the Ninja Gaiden, Nioh, and Dead or Alive series. From April 1st he will be the head of this new studio, while maintaining the aforementioned position.
As regards the AAA game in development by this new team, at the moment the Japanese company has not revealed much, specifying only that it is a a new IP developed in house and completely separate from the work of other studios, such as Team Ninja.
Two memorable years
Koei Tecmo's expansion comes after a couple of certainly excellent years for the Japanese company, which in 2023 alone published a long list of titles appreciated by critics and the public, albeit with ups and downs, such as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Atelier Ryza 3, Atelier Marie Remake, Fate/Samurai Remnant, Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse and Nobunaga's Ambition Awakening.
Last, but not least, just last week Rise of the Ronin arrived in stores, the open world action game exclusively for PS5 created by Team Ninja, the authors of Nioh and Ninja Gaiden. If you want to know more, here is our review.
