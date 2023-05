Akatsuki Games announced the joint development of a new game together with KOEI TECMO GAMES. It will launch in the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024.

The only information available at the moment is the working title, i.e. “New Title X” and the fact that it will be a game for next generation consoles which will leverage the strengths of each of the two companies.

Source: Akatsuki Games Street Gematsu