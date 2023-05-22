The Kode61 Birdcage is perfect if you want to radiate that you are a connoisseur, gourmet and connoisseur.

If you’re really really really rich, you’re going to do what you want. Not so much collecting Ferraris or Porsches. That is for people who have developed financially, but are by no means a gourmet. Bit the same as all those ‘carriers’ of the new rich who can suddenly smash 20 grand on a Rolex Yachtmaster or something.

Code61 Birdcage

No, the real connoisseur does what he wants with a developed taste. So with a collection of Maseratis, Matras or Minervas you are much more the man. In this case we have a Maserati of which only one was made, the Kode61 Birdcage.

The original Birdcage:

The car is an ode to the original Birdcage. This name was given because of the special tubular frame chassis. Without a body, it looked just like a birdcage, hence the name. It is also a nickname, because the official name is Maserati Tipo 61.

Revival: Maserati Birdcage 75th Concept

In 2005 Maserati came up with that car with a hat tap, the Birdcage 75th Concept. This car was developed under the inspiring leadership of Karl-Heinz Kalbfell, the man behind the Alfa Romeo 159 and Artega GT (yes, seriously).

Kode61 Birdcage is driving hat tick

The Kode61 Birdcage is an ode to both Birdcages of yesteryear. The car was drawn by Ken Okuyama. That’s a former Pininfarina employee who once penned the Enzo. So the best man has something to offer.

The Kode61 Birdcage is a uniquely styled car. It really is a completely new bodywork, not a lightly modeled Fiat 124 Spider or something. The rims breathe Maserati MC20, but otherwise most parts seem to be unique.

What is the base actually?

This brings us to the question: what is it really? Because we have no idea. Well, we don’t call it the Fiat 124 Spider for nothing, because the proportions seem to betray that the Kode61 Birdcage has its engine in the front and the drive on the rear wheels. On the other hand, there is enough ‘room’ left at the rear for a midship engine. It is clear that there is a manual six-speed gearbox.

Whatever the basis may be, the beautiful details are so overwhelming that it no longer matters. Just look at the doors. They are made of carbon and you see milled aluminum everywhere. In any case, it has become a very beautiful masterpiece. Of course only for the connoisseur.

Only a handful are built and of course you have to be invited to get one. And for that you have to show that you are a lover, in addition to being wealthy (of course). If you want to see the Kode61 Birdcage in real life, hurry to Villa d’Este where it shines!

