Kodansha Game Creator’s Lab joins the video game publishers present at Tokyo Game Showfrom the 21 to 24 September at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba. The company will showcase 14 playable titles and some unannounced games. Here is the provisional list.

BOKURA (Switch, PC, iOS, Android) – Playable

(Switch, PC, iOS, Android) – Playable Culture House (PC) – Playable

(PC) – Playable GUCHA GUCHA: The Episode of BAN (PC) – Playable

(PC) – Playable Guns Darkness (PC) – Playable

(PC) – Playable IGNISTONE (PC, iOS, Android) – Playable

(PC, iOS, Android) – Playable In His Time (Switch, PC) – Playable

(Switch, PC) – Playable Inou no Karte (PC, iOS, Android) – Playable

(PC, iOS, Android) – Playable Kinokomare (PC) – Playable

(PC) – Playable laughsh! Red Horizon (PC) – Playable

(PC) – Playable LATE FEE GIRLS (PC) – Playable

(PC) – Playable Legacy Code (PC) – Playable

(PC) – Playable Mearstale: Our Little Item Shop (PC) – Playable

(PC) – Playable NONUPLE NINE: ASYMPOTE (PC) – Playable

(PC) – Playable somewhere, elsewhere (PC, iOS, Android) – Playable

Source: Kodansha Street Gematsu