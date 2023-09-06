Kodansha Game Creator’s Lab joins the video game publishers present at Tokyo Game Showfrom the 21 to 24 September at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba. The company will showcase 14 playable titles and some unannounced games. Here is the provisional list.
- BOKURA (Switch, PC, iOS, Android) – Playable
- Culture House (PC) – Playable
- GUCHA GUCHA: The Episode of BAN (PC) – Playable
- Guns Darkness (PC) – Playable
- IGNISTONE (PC, iOS, Android) – Playable
- In His Time (Switch, PC) – Playable
- Inou no Karte (PC, iOS, Android) – Playable
- Kinokomare (PC) – Playable
- laughsh! Red Horizon (PC) – Playable
- LATE FEE GIRLS (PC) – Playable
- Legacy Code (PC) – Playable
- Mearstale: Our Little Item Shop (PC) – Playable
- NONUPLE NINE: ASYMPOTE (PC) – Playable
- somewhere, elsewhere (PC, iOS, Android) – Playable
Source: Kodansha Street Gematsu
