Kazutaka Kodakacreator of the Danganronpa series and Master Detective Archives RAIN CODE, will announce with his team Too Kyo Games a new “crazy” title in the “not too distant” future, he said in a tweet.

“The game I'm working hard on right now – the scenery is so crazy and addictive that I end up working more than anything,” Kodaka said. “Even when things get difficult or problematic, I end up working or writing scenarios rather than playing or resting. Maybe it's the first time I've become so obsessed with a work. I wonder if I'll get burned. In any case, the announcement and release are in the not too distant future, so I would like everyone to look forward to it. And then I'm tired, so I hope you can cheer for me.”

Following this, the tweet includes the hashtags “crazy” and “limit”.

There translation from Japanese to English was created by Gematsu.