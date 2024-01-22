Kazutaka Kodakacreator of the Danganronpa series and Master Detective Archives RAIN CODE, will announce with his team Too Kyo Games a new “crazy” title in the “not too distant” future, he said in a tweet.
“The game I'm working hard on right now – the scenery is so crazy and addictive that I end up working more than anything,” Kodaka said. “Even when things get difficult or problematic, I end up working or writing scenarios rather than playing or resting. Maybe it's the first time I've become so obsessed with a work. I wonder if I'll get burned. In any case, the announcement and release are in the not too distant future, so I would like everyone to look forward to it. And then I'm tired, so I hope you can cheer for me.”
Following this, the tweet includes the hashtags “crazy” and “limit”.
There translation from Japanese to English was created by Gematsu.
The key word is “crazy”
Above you can also see a old artwork presented by Too Kyo Games in 2018, which should be linked to the project currently in development.
The key word in the whole discussion is “insane”. In the December 2023during an end-of-year interview, Kodaka announced that he is working on a “crazy” project that he hopes to announce in 2024.
“Our next project is particularly suited to the name “too kyo” (too crazy), being a game that can't help but be crazy, and I hope to be able to announce it next year. It's a game we're very passionate about and for which we are all vomiting blood as we make it, so please support us when the time comes.”
Also the creator of the Zero Escape series and the AI: The Somnium Files series, Kotaro Uchikoshiwho works at Too Kyo Games alongside Kodaka, has hinted that he's working on something “crazy.”
“I'm sorry I can't officially announce it yet, but I hope to be able to announce a crazy/crazy title that will go down in video game history over the course of [2024]”said Uchikoshi. “Stay tuned!”.
