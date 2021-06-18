Nippon Ichi Software, publisher of the title of Daisyworld, shared the debut trailer for the new genre visual novel online yuri out in Japan, Kochira, Haha Naru Hoshi Yori. Its release is scheduled for the next October 28 up Nintendo Switch is PlayStation 4.

Kochira, Haha Naru Hoshi Yori – Debut trailer

