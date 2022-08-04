The announcement has arrived: starting today, Koch Media announced that all the companies of the group will be “victims” of a new rebranding; all together they will become “Plaion“.

Over the past 28 years, we’ve built an incredibly strong business by partnering with many of the industry’s best-known names. Since we joined the Group Embracer in 2018, our growth accelerated. We have analyzed the evolution of our business in terms not only of content, but also of geography as we continue our expansion around the world. Why change brands? We have chosen it to better represent who we are and the journey we are taking.

So he declared Klemens Kundratitz.

As stated in the press release issued by Plaion, the graphics concerning the representative character are a clear reference to the “play” button, a button universally recognized throughout the world, which embraces it. Thus, it represents the involvement and commitment of the company in the broad multimedia ecosystem in which it operates.

In the end, Kundratitz adds: