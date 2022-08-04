With a press release just issued by the PR office, Koch Media announces a total rebranding that will transform the company into PLAIONa clear reference to the term “play”Related to the world of video games and digital entertainment.

KOCH MEDIA BECOMES PLAION

MILAN, August 4, 2022 – Koch Media GmbH has announced that starting today all Koch Media companies worldwide will be the protagonists of a complete rebranding and will officially become PLAION.

Klemens Kundratitz, Co-founder and CEO of PLAION he has declared: “Over the past 28 years, we have built an incredibly strong business by partnering with many of the best-known names in the industry. Since joining the Embracer Group in 2018, our growth has accelerated and we have become increasingly layered to reflect the evolving nature of our business in terms of not only content, but geography as well as we continue our expansion around the world. We have chosen our new name to better represent who we are and the journey we are making ”.

The new name of the company, and its new logo, a clear reference to the “play” button that embraces the entire universe of digital entertainment at 360 °, express and best represent the involvement and commitment of PLAION in the broad multimedia ecosystem in which it operates.

Kundratitz added: “Our new name offers us the opportunity to solidify our rich history as a publishing partner and our exceptional and ever-growing network of development studios worldwide, to continue providing premium service to our partners, to highlight the our ambition as a global player in the entertainment sector, but also to reinvent ourselves. Our vision is to support and inspire our teams and partners around the world, unlocking their full potential ”.

Our mission at PLAION is to offer unique entertainment experiences and create a deep bond with our customers by connecting them to our content in any way possible.

“Our industry is incredibly dynamic, the expectations of our customers and partners are constantly evolving and we know how to recognize it. Relying on our solid foundation as we embrace change will provide something new, something better. As PLAION, we want to continue building successful years, striving to achieve more, much more. PLAION is the promise to deliver exceptional entertainment to our customers. I am happy and proud to continue our journey as PLAION ”. Kundratitz concluded.

About PLAION

PLAION is a leading independent developer and manufacturer of digital entertainment products, with ten development studios and five publishing units based around the world. Founded in 1994 as Koch Media, PLAION offers a unique range of services and solutions, dynamically growing its business to push itself and its partners at the forefront of all segments in which it operates.

PLAION runs a multi-label strategy, with wholly owned publishing units, such as Deep Silver, Prime Matter, Milestone, Vertigo Games and Ravenscourt, which publish video games for consoles, PCs and VR platforms across all physical and digital channels.

Additionally, as a global publishing partner, PLAION has long-term multinational publishing partnerships with numerous publishers including Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, Capcom, Focus Multimedia, Giants Software, Koei Tecmo, Paradox, Sega, SNK, Square Enix, Techland , THQ Nordic, Tripwire, Warner Bros and many more.

With its parent company in Höfen, Austria – and its headquarters in Munich, Germany – PLAION owns local publishing companies in Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Australia, United States, Japan and Hong Kong.

PLAION owns ten game development studios: Deep Silver Volition (Champaign, IL, USA), Deep Silver Dambuster Studios (Nottingham, UK), Fishlabs (Hamburg, DE), Warhorse Studios (Prague, CZ), Milestone (Milan, IT ), Voxler (Paris, FR), DigixArt (Montpellier, FR), Flying Wild Hog (Warsaw, Krakow, Rzeszów, PL), Free Radical Design (Nottingham, UK) and Vertigo Games (Rotterdam, Amsterdam, NL). In addition, PLAION collaborates with numerous independent development studios around the world.

Part of PLAION is also PLAION PICTURES, one of the leading independent film distributors in Europe with a library of over 1,400 titles. Additional commercial operations include Sola Media, a sales agency and production company for family entertainment, Spotfilm Networx, a multi-channel streaming network and a sub-label dedicated to Japanese animation.

PLAION also owns the leading video game merchandising company DPI Merchandising (Denver, Roseburg, USA and Monaco, DE) and a Quality Assurance Facility in Olomouc, CZ.

PLAION is a company of the Embracer Group.