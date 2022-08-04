Koch Media GmbH announced that starting today all the companies of the company will suffer a complete rebrandingchanging its name to Plaion and adopting a brand new logo.

Plaion is a worldwide operating publisher and is the parent company of Deep Silver, Prime Matter and Ravensocurt. In 2018, when it was still called Koch Media, it was acquired by Embracer Group.

According to the official press release issued by the company, the new name is logoa clear reference to the “play” button that embraces the entire universe of digital entertainment at 360 °, express and best represent Plaion’s involvement and commitment in the wide multimedia ecosystem in which it operates.

“Over the past 28 years, we’ve built an incredibly strong business by partnering with many of the industry’s best-known names“said Klemens Kundratitz, co-founder and CEO of Plaion.”Since joining the Embracer Group in 2018, our growth has accelerated and we have become increasingly layered to reflect the evolving nature of our business in terms of not only content, but geography as well as we continue our expansion around the world. We have chosen our new name to better represent who we are and the journey we are on“.

“Our new name offers us the opportunity to solidify our rich history as a publishing partner and our exceptional and constantly growing network of development studios worldwide, to continue providing premium service to our partners, to highlight our ambition as a global player in the entertainment sector, but also to reinvent ourselves. Our vision is to support and inspire our teams and partners around the world, unlocking their full potential“.