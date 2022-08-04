Koch Mediaparent company of Deep Silver, Prime Matter And Ravenscourtannounced that starting today, all Koch Media companies worldwide will be renamed Plaion.

Plaion co-founder and CEO Klemens Kundratitz said the following about the name change: “Over the past 28 years, we’ve built an incredibly strong business by partnering with many of the industry’s best-known names. Since we joined the Embracer Group in 2018, growth has accelerated and we have become increasingly diversified. To reflect the evolving nature of our business in terms of not only content, but geography as well, as we continue our expansion around the world, we have chosen our new name to better represent who we are and the journey we are taking.“.

“Our new name gives us the opportunity to build on our rich history as an editorial partner and our constantly growing exceptional network of world-class development studios and creative people, to continue providing premium service to our partners, to highlight our ambition as a global player in the entertainment industry, but also to reinvent ourselves. Our vision is to empower and inspire our teams and partners around the world, unlocking their full potential“.

“Our industry is incredibly dynamic, the expectations of our customers and partners are constantly changing and we need to recognize that. Relying on our solid foundation while embracing change will provide something new, something for the better. Like Plaion, we are building on our successful years as we strive to achieve more, much more. Plaion is the promise to offer exceptional entertainment to our customers“concluded the CEO.

