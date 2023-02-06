The main American newspapers reported this Sunday (5) that the network of conservative and libertarian donors created by billionaires Charles and David Koch should choose another name for the presidency of the United States in 2024, rejecting Donald Trump. The Koch network has hundreds of wealthy members. In the 2020 election cycle alone, they spent $500 million (R$2.6 billion) on campaigns for Republican candidates and conservative bills.

O New York Times had access to a memo authored by Emily Seidel, chief executive of the most important NGO within the network (“Americans for Prosperity”, acronym AFP), sent to the members of the network after a conference in Palm Springs, California. “The Republican Party is nominating bad candidates who are advocating things that go against the grain of American principles,” says the document, which says the same about the Democrats.

“And the American people are rejecting them,” a possible reference by Seidel to the Republicans’ lower-than-expected result in last year’s midterm elections, in which they secured a narrow majority in the House, but victory tasted like defeat. and seemed focused on names nominated by Trump.

The memo says that “to write a new chapter for our country, we need to turn the page on the past. So the best thing for the country would be to have a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter. The American people have shown they are ready to move forward, and the AFP will help them do that.”

There is no mention of Trump, but the former president, now 76, is the clear target of wealthy donors’ desire to “turn the page”. Also not mentioned is the young governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, 44, who in some polls among Republican voters is already beating Trump for 2024. Election Betting Odds, initiated by libertarian journalist John Stossel, currently gives a probability of 23.3% for DeSantis to win the presidency, against 18.2% for Trump. Joe Biden, however, has the preference of bettors for a re-election, with 24.2%.