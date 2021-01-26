Since the turn of the year, Genki Haraguchi has been even more valuable to Hannover than he already is – he underscores that with goals and assists. The club is hoping for a contract extension, but that will probably take promotion.
2021 has definitely had a successful start for Hannover 96: they have played four games in the 2nd Bundesliga so far, three of them won – against SV Sandhausen (4: 0) and 1. FC Nürnberg (5: 2) even quite high and sovereign. Genki Haraguchi has been a guarantee of success in the last few weeks, who has scored three goals in the last three games alone.
The 29-year-old is more important to the club than ever, even though he has long been an absolute regular. In the summer of 2018 he came to Lower Saxony from Hertha BSC for 4.5 million euros, where he has since played a total of 81 competitive games. His record: ten hits, fourteen assists. There is also a catch, however: his contract, which has not been extended since his move, expires at the end of the season. Of course, the 96ers want to keep it beyond the summer.
According to picture Talks between the club and Haraguchi’s advisor Thomas Kroth have been going on for months, but there has not yet been an agreement. There is also a specific reason for this: the Japanese would like to play first class next season. A scenario that he is by no means certain with Hannover so far, so that he does not yet seem sure whether he will stay – although he should feel very comfortable with his team and would definitely like to extend it. However, the ascent remains as a condition.
“He’s a very valuable player to us. […] I really hope he extends, “enthused coach Kenan Kocak of his playmaker (via picture). Haraguchi is the second most successful scorer in his team and has been on the pitch in every single game this season. Losing him would be a tough cut for the club and the team, after all, he is internally respected and popular.
Nevertheless, it is anything but impossible that there will be a farewell in summer. Hanover is currently in sixth place in the table, six points away from the relegation place that Holstein Kiel currently holds. The hope: 17 matches remain to be played, so there are still enough points left to make the return to the Bundesliga. With clubs like HSV, VfL Bochum, relegated Fortuna Düsseldorf and a very good Greuther Fürth, the competition is tough. Thus, the offensive player himself will have to make sure that his generally hoped-for whereabouts remain in line with his sporting goals.