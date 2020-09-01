In 1997, People’s Artist of the USSR Joseph Kobzon took part in the recording of a techno-remix of his song “Somewhere Far”, which he then performed at the “acid rave” of Funny House in Olimpiyskiy. This is described in the published on Youtube the seventh part of the documentary series “Lenta.ru” about Russian pop music of the 1990s.

DJ Groove worked on the track with Kobzon. The artist appeared on stage and sang a song to the soundtrack, after which he wished the audience a good mood and left. In a behind-the-scenes interview, he was surprised at the energy of youth, but said that “when young people are charged with such optimism, this is the most important thing.”

The seventh part of the "Lenta.ru" series about the history of Russian pop music of the nineties was published on Youtube-channel of the Internet edition on August 31. It tells about the state of the Russian stage in 1997, wild concerts and the brightest representatives of the stage of those times.

Learn more about how DJ Grove and Joseph Kobzon gave everything to techno in full (video with timecode):