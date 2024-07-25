With the fifth season having put an end – almost – to the conflicts between the Valley dojos, with Silver finally behind bars, and with Creese who succeeded in his escape, this sixth season Of Cobra Kai starts with the best intentions, with the main focus on the tournament of tournaments: the Seikai TaikaiThe choice to divide the season into two parts so far apart from each other has made many turn up their noses, but it will give us the opportunity to assimilate, cool down, make our hypotheses, and then get back to blazing with the second part The November 28thand the third In the 2025.

The calm that prepares the storm

The sixth season starts exactly where we left offor the Cobra Kai finally defeated, with its sign among the waste, and a sense of peace that can be felt in every frame. Everyone is happy, many have made peace with each other, others have found their place, and others are still looking for it.

Now that the Eagle Fang and the Miyagi Do They are one, under the combined guidance of three Senseis, there is no longer any kind of enemy ready to stand in the way of Johnny, Daniel and their students, and the common goal of all is to obtain victory at the most important tournament: the Seikai Taikai.

Much of what we will see in the first part of this season is therefore dedicated to the tournament, which unfortunately, surprisingly (but not so much) will be able to host only the cream of each dojoand consequently each of those selected will have to choose a limited number of fighters to bring with them.

READ ALSO The Devil Wears Prada is Coming Back: The Cult Sequel With Meryl Streep Is Official

But this won’t be the only thing that will upset the plans and the quiet that has been created in the valley, because there are some unresolved issuesapparently secondary, which will resurface and whose developments will be decisive.

Let’s not forget the most important figure, the one who, despite not being physically present in the series, is nothing short of the symbol of the karate that we are told about: the Master Miyagi. A character who, despite everything and despite his absence, will have a lot to tell us, opening one of the most unknown and particular doors of the series.

Let the karatekas warm up!

In short, the apparent calm of the beginning of the season is really apparent, and everything that will bring our protagonists to the tournament has a taste that is anything but a conclusion. The tatami that is prepared for us ad hoc puts us in front of situations sometimes paradoxical (some that we didn’t like at all), others extremely adrenaline-filledand others that have torn more than one from us smile.

Without giving any spoilers on the fundamental enemy Of this seasonwhich we will let you know by yourself as you go along with the viewing, we can say that despite a couple of forced situations and a couple of actually forced scenes, we have I really appreciated the choices made on the part of the scriptwriters. Things couldn’t have gone any other way, as if it were already written.

How will Cobra Kai really end though, We’ll only find out next yearand in the meantime we will eagerly await the second part this winter.