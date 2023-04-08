Over the past few weeks, we’ve had the chance to try out the eReader Kobo Clara 2E, a really interesting device that hides many small and pleasant surprises behind its simple appearance. After using it intensely, I’m here to tell you a little about this product and how it performed during the test.

Unboxing and features

Let’s start from the base, the sample sent to us arrived in a practical cardboard box and in addition to the box containing the Kobo Clara 2E era also presents an additional package in which there was a Sleep Cover in the Sea Glass Green colourway.

Inside the package we find the eReader and a cable for recharging the latter, there is no charger but I would say that it is a prudent and eco-friendly choice since the device does not require special specifications for recharging and can then be recharged with any of the power supplies you find at home for smartphones and more.

And speaking of eco-friendly, the Kobo Clara 2E has the external part made with recycled plastic, a really interesting detail that doesn’t affect the design and resistance of the product in the slightest, quite the contrary, in fact this eReader is also waterproof. therefore also suitable for use in environments where it is possible that the device comes into contact with water.

Before leaving you to the unboxing video, here are the technical characteristics of the product:

6-inch HD E Ink 1200 touchscreen display with 300 PPI resolution, 1448 x 1072 with dark mode

Storage memory equal to 16 GB

1GHz CPU

WiFi 802.11ac/b/g/n (dual band)

Bluetooth

USB-C port

Battery with autonomy that even reaches several weeks depending on use

IPX8 waterproof: up to 60 minutes in 2 meters of water

ComfortLight PRO: Adjustable brightness and color temperature

TypeGenius: 13 different fonts and over 50 sizes

Weight equal to 171 grams

Dimensions equal to 112.05 x 159.02 x 8.66 mm

Supported Formats: 15 natively supported file formats (EPUB, EPUB3, FlePub, PDF, MOBI, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, TIFF, TXT, HTML, RTF, CBZ, CBR) and Kobo Audiobooks

Supported Languages: English, French, French (Canada), German, Spanish, Spanish (Mexico), Italian, Catalan, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Turkish, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Polish , Romanian, Czech

You can find more details on the official sitewhile below you find a quick unboxing video of Kobo Clara 2E and Sleep Cover.

Easy to handle, colorful and environmentally friendly

Weighing just 171 grams, the Kobo Clara 2E it is easy to handle, it can be held with one hand without problems, in the lower part of the device there is a larger space that allows you to hold the device without inadvertently touching the touchscreen, moreover the on/off button is on the back , well indicated by a circular concavity, and therefore easy to identify and difficult to press involuntarily.

The touchscreen works very well, in line with other products of this kind and obviously a cut below the touch that smartphone displays have accustomed us to, but still usable easily both to scroll through pages and to navigate between the various settings.

You can choose between well 13 types of characters and the available sizes are 50, therefore suitable for everyone. As regards brightness, it is possible to adjust its intensity from 0 to 100% and the temperature, passing from a colder tone, suitable for daytime hours, to a decidedly warmer tone, suitable for nighttime hours. It is also possible to go and select the automatic mode to switch from cold light to warm light at a set time of day.

The sleep cover makes the eReader even more versatile and colourful, in fact, there are three colors available, one of which is black, while the other two are very lively, one in green (the one reviewed) and one in orange. In addition to providing some additional ways to keep the device comfortably, it also allows you to keep it standing on a flat surface. This is a convenient feature if you are perhaps at a desk or near a table, or even if you perhaps want to listen to an audiobook and it is therefore not necessary to hold the device, but only to keep it close at hand to adjust the parameters if necessary of listening on the fly.

Not only ebooks, with Kobo Clara 2E you can also listen to audiobooks

If in addition to ebooks you are also interested in audiobooks, the Kobo Clara 2E is right for you, in fact, among the supported formats we also find Kobo audiobooks. For listening it is necessary to connect bluetooth headphones, the connection takes place quickly and easily, just have paired headphones and the kobo will search, after which we will have to select our headphones from the list of available devices and that’s it. You can adjust the volume directly from your eReader and keep track of how many minutes until the end of the chapter and other useful information.

The audio transmission via bluetooth works very well and the volume reaches rather high levels, so it is not a problem to listen to the audiobook even in crowded environments.

Conclusions

What can I say, the Kobo Clara 2E is a complete device, easy to use and full of useful features that make the reading experience pleasant and suitable for everyone. The 6-inch display is able to please everyone, moreover the attention to the environment is certainly a plus point in its favor.

You can find it on official site And on Amazon.