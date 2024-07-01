If you have a budget of less than 4 thousand pesos to buy a washing machine, the offer Special of Amazon Mexico can fix it. It is about the 16 kilo Koblenz pulley washing machine capacity available in pink, priced at $3,999.00 Mexican pesos thanks to 32% discount applied to its list price of $5,843.00 MXN. For its price you get free shipping nationwide and 30 days to make a return at no cost.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, July 1, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.”

The Koblenz washing machine is Equipped with a 3-spiral blade agitator and offers 4 different washing programshas an automatic timer that allows you to program the time washing between 0 and 20 minutes, facilitating the washing process and adapting to the needs of each user. If you are interested, you can purchase it on Amazon at CLICK ON THIS LINK.

In addition to its offer price of $3,999.00 Mexican pesosyou can have fast delivery if you access the subscription of Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days, which provides this and more benefits for PRIME subscribers.

Cheaper option than Elektra

Elektra also sells the 16 kilo Koblenz round washing machine in pink, but priced at $4,299 Mexican pesos, when its regular price is $5,499 MXN. Shipping costs depend on the zip code of your address, which is calculated at the time of payment. You can pay in installments with store credit plus interest-free months, so in any term, the Amazon option is cheaper.

Amazon has the advantage of free shipping, being cheaper and the option of financing for 24 months with interest, payment with Kueski Payand 32% off:

TERM MONTHLY PAYMENT FINANCING TOTAL 24 months $234.60* $1,631.59 $5,630.59 18 months $289.92* $1,219.70 $5,218.70 12 months $405.89* $871.78 $4,870.78 9 months $518.98* $671.83 $4,670.83 6 months $748.48* $491.88 $4,490.88 3 months $1,438.30* $315.92 $4,314.92

Buying on Amazon gives you greater benefits than on Elektra, and a lower price.

Technical specifications

With a washing capacity of 16 kg, this washing machine is ideal for large families or those who need to wash large volumes of clothes. Its top-loading design and one-piece double-porcelain tub ensure durability and efficiency.

Product Dimensions: 65D x 63W x 94H cm

Brand: Koblenz

Special feature: Programmable

Access Location: Top Load

Pink colour

Product weight: 25 kg

Model: LRK-16R

Included components: Washing machine

Maximum rotation speed: 800 RPM

Item depth: 60cm

The dimensions are 83 cm high, 60 cm wide and 60 cm deep, making it compact and suitable for different spaces. Its weight is 25 kg, which makes it easy to handle and install.

