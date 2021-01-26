There were no survivors and all died on the spot on that morning of Sunday, January 26, 2020, after the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 other people fell.

The deep and fatal injuries were immediate, at the same moment that the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter that was transporting them crashed, at almost 300 kilometers per hour, against the side of a hill in the city of Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles. , in California.

On May 15, 2020, about four months after the accident that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and the other eight occupants of the aircraft, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office released a 180-page clinical report with detailed description of the consequences suffered in the body of each one of the passengers.

Memory. Kobe and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles murals.

The texts generally describe: “Broken bones, dismembered parts and a stench of fuel on what was left of the clothes, which burned “. But, What were the results of Kobe Bryant’s autopsy?

Kobe Bryant’s autopsy

The remains of Kobe Bryant – who must have been identified by his fingerprints – were found outside the helicopter along with tons of debris that were scattered 100 meters around the aircraft.

According to the website of the Forensic Office, autopsy The basketball player’s body bears case number 2020-00797.

The report determined that the death of the former Lakers star, five-time NBA champion and considered one of the best players in the history of the American League until his retirement in 2016, caused by a severe trauma.

The pilot’s confusion in the fog would have been the cause of the accident.

In addition, it was found that the legendary athlete had traces of methylphenidate in his body, a drug that is sold under the brand name Ritalin and is prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

It was also learned that Bryant, 41, had been born on August 23, 1978- He wore a crown tattoo on his right shoulder, just above where the name of Vanessa, his wife, was printed. And on the lower right arm, the names of three of his four daughters: Bianka Bella, Gianna María Onore -another of the victims- and Natalia Diamante.

The youngest of his daughters, Capri Kobe Bryant, was only 7 months old when the unexpected news of her father’s death traveled the world.

The remains of the helicopter in which Bryant was traveling.

Kobe Bryant had debuted in the NBA with only 18 years and no less than in one of the most legendary teams in history: Los Angeles Lakers, current champions, where Lebron James currently shines.

Bryant grew up admiring the great player of the time (and for many, the greatest in history) Michael Jordan.

No one got as far in the rivalry with Michael Jordan as Kobe Bryant, an exquisite player and scorer who ended up being a friend and confidant of the former Bulls star.

For basketball lovers, it is impossible not to remember the heartbroken cry of Jordan himself, dismissing Kobe before his death, at the Staples Center tribute.

Kobe Bryant’s love and trust in helicopters.

Kobe played 20 years at the highest level in the NBA, always in the Los Angeles Lakers, and retired at age 37, converting 60 points in his last game.