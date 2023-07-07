NBA Hall of Famer, kobe ​​bryantwill be the cover athlete of NBA 2K24, the video game publisher announced on Thursday. 2K tweeted that two different covers would be released: the Edition kobe ​​bryant and the Black Mamba Editionand pre-sales will begin the Friday before the September launch on multiple consoles.

“As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with kobe ​​bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball,” Greg Thomas, president of Visual Concepts, the game’s developer, said in a statement. “As we mark franchise history, NBA 2K24 it also looks to the future to deliver an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community-requested features such as cross-play.”

This will be the fourth time Bryant appears on the cover of the game. includes version 2K21when Bryant was on the cover of the issue Mamba Forever which came months after he, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, played 20 seasons in Los Angeles before retiring in 2016. He was a two-time Finals MVP, won the MVP award in the 2007-08 season, participated in 18 All-Star Games and he scored 33,643 points, the fourth-highest in NBA history. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in the class of 2020.

Via: ESPN

Editor’s note: If you can’t have Jordan or have had him many times, Kobe will always be the best option.