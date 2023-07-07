2K today unveiled the special edition covers of the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant and Black Mamba, which will celebrate the Lakers legend.

It’s official: Kobe Bryant is on the cover of the Kobe Bryant and Black Mamba editions of NBA 2K24. The legendary Los Angeles Lakers basketball player follows a long line of stars on the cover-event of the most important basketball video game around, the new version will be available regularly later this year.

NBA 2K24 Celebrates Legendary Career —

Bryant, who died at age 41 in a helicopter crash in 2020, was an 18-time NBA All-Star, five-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP and two-time Olympic gold medalist for the United States. Active in the NBA from 1996 to 2016, he remained with the Lakers throughout his career, and as a tribute, the franchise retired both numbers Bryant used, 8 and 24, upon his retirement. Kobe continued to be successful even after his sports career, winning an Oscar in 2018 for the animated short film Dear Basketball. His iconic nickname Black Mamba, after which one of the editions of NBA 2K24 is named, has become a trademark among basketball fans and beyond.

Previous –

Bryant previously appeared in the Mamba Forever Edition of NBA 2K21, which paid homage to his career after his sudden passing, and previously graced the cover of 2K10 and 2K17 – the latter notably celebrating his career following his retirement from the NBA. Predecessor NBA 2K23 featured Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker on the cover of the Standard Edition, while Michael Jordan and Championship Editions were also available, both featuring the legendary Air Jordan on the cover.