Kobe Bryant shirt up for auction: “Record $5-7 million expected”

The Auction House Sotheby’s‘s hopes to sell a jersey of the basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died tragically in a helicopter crash in 2020, for an amount between 5 and 7 million dollars. This price would exceed the 3.7 million dollars reached in 2021 again for a shirt of the icon Los Angeles Lakers (five NBA titles and two Olympic gold medals), setting a new peak for a sports collectible.

Maradona and Michael Jordan: record auctions for their jerseys

The market, which attracts wealthy collectors and investors from around the world, has seen its own auction record exceeded twice in 2022: in May, once shirt worn by Argentina captain Diego Maradona during the 1986 World Cup it was bought for $9.3 million; in September, a jersey worn by number 23 of the Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan during its last NBA title win in 1998 it was sold for $10.1 million.

Kobe Bryant, the jersey of the record auction

The yellow and purple jersey no. 24 of Kobe Bryantoffered for sale by an owner who wishes to remain anonymous, was worn in 25 matches by the player in the year he was nominated mvp of the regular season (2007-2008), second Sotheby’s. It was also the shirt he wore on April 23, 2008, when he was immortalized by photographers celebrating a three-point shot against the Denver Nuggets, holding the jersey and shouting victory. An image reproduced on walls around the world by street artists, especially in Los Angeles.

During the season, “that shirt was worn 25 times and he scored 645 points with it”Brahm Wachter, head of Sotheby’s modern streetwear and collectables department, told AFP. The item, which has been on display in New York since February 1, is part of a larger Internet sale of sports collectibles to be held February 2-9.

