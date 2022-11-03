Even after his death, the basketball star Kobe Bryant continues to generate millionaire income, up to 400 million dollars in a year, according to a list made by Forbes of the highest paid celebrities even after his death. Bryant’s income exceeds even that of artists like David Bowie, Elvis Presley, James Brown and Michael Jackson.

Winner of five NBA championships, two Olympic gold medals with the US basketball team, eighteen times All-Star and fifteen times All-NBA, to mention just a few of his many accolades, Kobe Bryant continues to make history not only in basketball, but, now, as the second famous, from a list of 13 celebrities made by Forbes, with higher economic income even after his death, caused by a tragic helicopter accident on the morning of January 26, 2020.

Bryant, 41, left John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California in his private helicopter, with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, including the pilot. But according to the NTSB’s final report, bad weather conditions such as thick clouds caused the helicopter to become disoriented and lose control, which crashed in Calabasas, California, killing all 9 people on board.

Where does your annual income come from?

Bryant, who ranks fourth in NBA scoring history, had invested $6 million for a 7% stake in the Bodyarmor energy drink brandin which he also held a role on the board of directors.

But the real millionaire profits come from November 2021, when Coca-Cola decided to buy 70% of the beverage company for $5.6 billion at a valuation of $8 billion, as detailed by Forbes in its research.

So the former NBA player’s wife, in charge of his estate, received $400 million in proceeds from the sale of his shares in the company.

According to the Forbes list, lThe five celebrities who receive the highest income even after his death are:

1. JRR Tolkien, author of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

2. Kobey Bryant, one of the leading scorers in NBA history.

3. David Bowie, renowned singer-songwriter in musical history.

4. Elvis Presley, one of the most popular cultural icons of the 20th century.

5. James Brown, the American soul and funk singer.

