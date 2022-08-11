Two and a half years after the tragic death of Kobe Bryantstar of the angels lakersand his daughter Gianna in a helicopter accident, the trial between Vanessa Bryant, widow of the ‘Mamba’, and the County of Los Angeles, accused of improper use of photos of the victims after the tragedy, was opened in California.

legal battle

Vanessa Bryant, at the farewell ceremony to Kobe. See also Agustín Rossi and the love for penalties: Rosario Central encountered a monster from the 12 steps

Vanessa Bryant’s attorneys accuse Los Angeles County of not taking photos of Kobe and Gianna Bryant for investigative reasons, but rather improperly disseminating those photos, which violates the family’s privacy and deepens their grief over the tragedy. according to the US media.

With this lawsuit, and the trial beginning this Wednesday, Vanessa Bryant demands to receive significant financial compensation, of several million dollars, reports the ‘CBS’ chain.

The accusation assures that some Los Angeles County agents showed photos of the lifeless bodies of Kobe Bryant and his daughter to relatives and acquaintances in a Californian bar.

The lawsuit ensures that Kobe Bryant’s widow suffers from “the fear that she or her children will find horrible images of their loved ones online in the future,” according to ‘CBS’.

Kobe Bryant, former NBA player.

Vanessa reached a settlement last year with the helicopter company she had sued for the crash that killed the Los Angeles Lakers legend and eight others, including her 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

In February 2021, the investigators of this event assured that the pilot of the helicopter was disoriented due to the fog and maintained that he did not follow the rules when flying through thick clouds. Kobe Bryant is the fourth all-time leading scorer in the NBA (33,643 points) and an eternal myth for the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he won five rings displaying a fierce and tireless competitive spirit.

EFE

more sports news