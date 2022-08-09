Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon is one of the most beloved series and this estimation certainly applies to its characters. Not only in Tohru either kanna but also others like lucoawhich appears in many fan art Or until cosplay.

She is one of the human-like dragons that appears in the series and her true identity is the god Quetzalcoatl. Yes, it is actually this deity that the Mexica worshiped.

When lucoa takes on its real appearance is a gigantic dragon. It is probably one of the largest in this manga and anime, since it measures hundreds of meters.

We recommend you: Top 5: Mexican Waifus in anime – Will your favorite be there?

compared to her Tohru it’s just a fly. In addition to its size lucoa is over a thousand years old. But he usually doesn’t usually mention him or appear in his real form. She actually prefers her appearance to a woman.

Font: Instagram.

lucoa He is a character who has a very calm and relaxed demeanor. He also tends to behave a bit libertine and likes to harass Shouta just to see him blush.

She is in a cheerful mood and almost always has a smile on her face. Although doing a cosplay of lucoa requires a certain complexion to give it more realism is a popular choice with some cosplayers who have managed to represent it.

Font: Instagram.

A Lucoa cosplay that is missing something very important

East cosplay of lucoa of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon what we bring is a contribution of the cosplayer pockythief (@myuumarie). As you can see, he retains almost all the elements of his appearance except one: his eyes.

Yes, in the case of this dragon, it is a very obvious detail that can only be achieved with eyeglasses. One eye is black on the outside and yellow on the inside; the other is green on the outside and black on the inside.

Font: Instagram.

But from then on out cosplayer remember this dragon goddess from Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon. The pink cap he wears with the pair of horns is similar.

The same can be said for blonde hair that ends in turquoise tips. The black shirt and blue denim shorts are not missing, as well as the high black stockings. The tennis shoes cannot be seen but at least it partially reflects the appearance of this dragon.

In addition to Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon we have more anime information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.