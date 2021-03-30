In Krasnodar, Koba Dzidzishvili, known in criminal circles as Koba Krasnodar and the unrecognized leader of the Russian underworld, was put on trial for the status of a thief in law. This was reported by Kommersant.

The regional prosecutor’s office approved the indictment under Article 210.1 (“Occupation of the highest position in the criminal hierarchy”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The case of authority has been sent to court.

According to the investigation, Krasnodar was crowned in Greece in May 2012. Since then, the 47-year-old thief in law has spread his influence over the territory of the Rostov region, the Republic of Adygea and the Krasnodar Territory. Persons with a lower criminal status obeyed his will, instructions and orders. The leader of the criminal community kept criminal traditions and had unconditional authority.

In May 2020, the leader of the Russian underworld, thief in law Zakhary Kalashov (Shakro Molodoy) swore at Koba and did not recognize his title. Initially, Kalashov described Dzidzishvili as ***** (a girl with the lowest possible social responsibility), and then relented and simply said that his opponent was not a thief in law. This is how Kalashov reacted to Koba’s participation in the beating of Asatryan’s father and son, as well as his favorite crime boss Guram Chikhladze (Kvezhovich).