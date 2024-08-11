Paris (dpa)

British Sebastian Coe, president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, said he would consider running for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee.

The current President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, announced that he will step down from his position after the end of his second term in 2025, despite some voices calling for him to continue for a longer period.

Coe is one year into his third and final term as IAAF president, after running unopposed last summer.

“I have always said if I get the opportunity, I will seriously consider it,” Coe told reporters in Paris.

“I have had the honour of competing in the Olympic Games, heading a National Olympic Committee, and now I hold the best position in the world, which is the presidency of the International Federation of the first Olympic sport,” he added.

“I believe these experiences and expertise will be useful for the position of President of the Olympic Committee,” he explained.

Bach announced his departure from the position he has held since 2013 during the 142nd General Assembly of the International Olympic Committee.

German Bach indicated that the new president of the International Olympic Committee will be elected in March 2025 during a meeting to be held in Greece, and will begin his duties in June of the same year.